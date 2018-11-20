Elite Rebrands Coaching Program As ‘Elite Top Shop 360’ To Reflect Improvements

Elite has announced that its Elite Coaching Program has been rebranded as “Elite Top Shop 360.” While there will be no change in service that current Elite Coaching Program clients are receiving, the service has been rebranded to more accurately reflect the improvements that have been made over the years since it was first named The Elite Coaching Program in 2010.

Elite Top Shop 360 was selected as the new service name to reflect that all clients are completely surrounded, 360 degrees, with coaching, a Business Development Master Plan that outlines the steps shop owners need to take to reach their goals, a vast library of sales, marketing and shop management resources and “everything their business could need,” the company says.

Since the beginning of 2018 the service also has emphasized empowering shop owners with the leadership skills needed to ensure success in business, and to elevate the auto repair industry by having a positive impact on their employees, customers and communities. Developing leadership skills will continue to be a focus under the Elite Top Shop 360 name, and Elite will be offering quarterly client-only leadership webinars to help achieve this objective.

“We take so much pride in the fact that our coaches are all current or retired shop owners who are among the most successful industry leaders, and the quality of our coaches and how much they care about their clients always have been and always will be the primary benefits of what is now our Elite Top Shop 360 service. However, we felt that The Elite Coaching Program too narrowly defined what our clients now receive, and that Elite Top Shop 360 more accurately communicates the comprehensive nature of this service,” said Bob Cooper, founder and president of Elite.

Visit the Elite website for a complete overview of the new Elite Top Shop 360.