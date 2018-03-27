News/Elgin Industries
Elgin Industries Named ‘Platinum Supplier’ By General Motors

Elgin Industries has earned “Platinum Supplier” status from General Motors (GM) for providing outstanding on-time shipping performance to the automaker’s customer care and aftersales division. Elgin is a multi-year recipient of the honor.

The award recognizes Elgin for dedication and consistency in delivering high-quality parts to General Motors in a timely manner. In a letter to Elgin President Bill Skok, GM praised the critical role that Elgin has played in its efforts to “design, build and sell the world’s best vehicles.”

“This award is indicative of our commitment to not only supplying our customers with the highest quality engine and chassis components, but to delivering those parts on time, every time,” said Skok. “We are honored to once again receive Platinum Supplier recognition from one of the world’s premier vehicle manufacturers.”

Each year, GM presents supplier awards in three tiers –­ Silver, Gold and Platinum. To earn Platinum status, a company must consistently achieve an on-time delivery rate of 100 percent.

