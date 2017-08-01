Electronic Specialties Offers 48V LOADpro Dynamic Test Leads



The #185 48V LOADpro Dynamic Test Leads from Electronic Specialties, Inc. allow you to instantly load the circuit to see if current can flow. This new version of LOADpro was developed as a result of demand from industry OEMs to accommodate testing of higher voltage 48V circuitry, says the company.

LOADpro 48V test leads were designed specifically for finding wiring faults in electric lift trucks, automotive, light truck and heavy-duty vehicles and equipment. These test leads work with almost any digital multimeter.

This OEM/manufacturer-approved tool locates corrosion in wiring when used with a digital voltmeter. By loading the circuit, LOADpro makes a voltage drop test “on the fly.” This simple test finds problems in corroded wires/connections and shorts to ground.

Use LOADpro with your multimeter and following the test method to find wiring faults quicker and save time and effort.

LOADpro finds these problems quicker:

High Corrosive Resistance

Shorts to Ground

Open Circuits

LOADpro Test Leads also feature SteadyPin Probe Tips. Instead of a pointed probe, SteadyPin tips have a small recess at the tip that allows the probe to sit firmly on a male ECM or connector pin.

The company recommends replacing your existing test leads with LOADpro and leaving them in place.

View the test procedure esitest.com and Youtube.

Literature can be obtained free by calling 800-227-1603. Available now.