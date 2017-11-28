Electronic Specialties Offers 10-Foot Test Leads With Screw-Off Alligator Clips



Electronic Specialties introduces its #629 10’ Test Leads with Screw-off Alligator Clips to help technicians save time and increase productivity.

The #629-10 is the direct result of customer feedback via dealer and end user suggestions, says the company. The extra length allows for expanded test applications where a longer reach is required or desirable.

The 4mm banana jacks are sized to the industry standard and should work with any brand DMM. Connection to the DMM is made via right angle, shielded banana plugs.

The alligator clips screw on and off, so that when desired, the test lead can be clamped permanently to the test point. This frees the tech’s hands up for other tasks, like wiggle testing and other diagnostic troubleshooting.

The test leads are 120” long and are CATIII 1000V safety rated.

Literature and information can be obtained free by calling 800-227-1603.

