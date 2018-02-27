News
ago

Electronic Specialties Introduces Universal Test Connector Kit

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Electronic Specialties Introduces Universal Test Connector Kit

Bolt On Technology Now Integrates with Matco Tools' Maximus Scan Tool

ALLDATA Expands Its Master Technician Diagnostic Hotline

Dorman Earns 2017 Vendor Partnership Award From XL Parts

Federated Teams Up With Ken Schrader Racing In 2018

Continental Elite RPM Club Announces 2017 Grand-Prize Winner

Hyundai Showcases Self-Driven Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle

Stant Increases Coverage Of SuperStat Thermostats

Snap-on Adds MODIS Edge To Diagnostic Calculator

Motovicity Launches 'Scratch And Dent' Savings Program

Electronic Specialties introduces its #149 Universal Test Connector Kit, which enables connection to most automotive, heavy-duty and marine connectors, both foreign and domestic.

This 54-piece kit features the company’s widest variety assortment with 26 different connectors.

This comprehensive test kit enables connection to most automotive, heavy-duty and marine connectors, both foreign and domestic.

There are several flat/spade types, round terminals, two Micro64 styles, three Deutsch connectors and new Micro50 terminals — all connecting to DMMs and scopes via the included 48” stacking banana plug test leads.

The kit is designed to provide wide testing coverage and quicken the test process. It includes a deluxe storage case with clear window for easy viewing and selection.

Visit esitest.com for more information. Literature can be obtained free by calling 800-227-1603.

Show Full Article