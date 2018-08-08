Electronic Specialties Introduces Universal Test Connector Kit



Electronic Specialties introduces its # No. 149 Universal Test Connector Kit, which enables connection to most automotive, heavy-duty and marine connectors, both foreign and domestic. This 54-piece kit features the company’s widest variety assortment with 26 different connectors. There are several at/spade types, round terminals, two Micro64 styles, three Deutsch connectors and new Micro50 terminals — all connecting to DMMs and scopes via the included 48 in. stacking banana plug test leads. The kit is designed to provide wide testing coverage and quicken the test process. It includes a deluxe storage case with clear window for easy viewing and selection.

