Electronic Specialties Develops New Buddy For Fuse Testing



Responding to requests from the field, Electronic Specialties, Inc. has developed a new Fuse Buddy product that tests all three major fused circuits. Model 309 testing coverage includes ATO, MINI and new MICRO fused circuits. Maximum test amperage is 30 amps.

A new design utilizes adapters to allow for easy connection into three different fused sockets, allowing for easy and “in series” current draw measurements taken directly at the fuse panel. A major benefit to this style of testing is not having to break the circuit.

New model 309 has the measurement capacity to check the amperage draws of blower motors. Further, it allows testing of difficult-to-access components, like fuel pumps and AC compressor clutch amperage. 100 milliamp low reading resolution also permits diagnosing of excessive parasitic drains.

Mini Kit includes one Fuse Buddy tester with ATO end piece, MINI adapter, MICRO adapter and socket adapter. Also included is a storage pouch for organization and safekeeping of the parts.

The ends of the Fuse Buddy are molded into the shape of a fuse. During testing, the car fuse is removed and replaced in-line into the Fuse Buddy end piece. This way, the circuit being tested maintains fuse protection.

This new version FUSE BUDDY TESTER can take current measurements high as 30 amps or as low as 100 milliamps. One-year warranty, battery included.