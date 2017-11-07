E3 Introduces Natural Gas Spark Plugs

E3 Spark Plugs, known for its line of high-performance spark plugs, now offers a natural gas spark plug that provides greater durability and ignition capacity for compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered vehicles. The E3 Natural Gas Spark Plug is a modification of plugs developed for race applications where heat and extreme use can affect durability and ignition capacity.

Low emission natural gas vehicles require a much higher ignition point. The ignition point for CNG and LNG is almost double that of traditional gas-powered vehicles. To achieve low NOX and carbon emissions the plug must be able to achieve robust ignition while also withstanding extreme heat. E3’s experience and years of R&D for race applications led to the development of the E3 natural gas spark plug that 1) delivers higher spark voltage, and 2) protects and insulates with a superior ceramic insulator and Iridium metal for long-lasting durability.

E3 natural gas spark plugs are recommended for use in all CNG- and LNG-powered vehicles trucks, transit buses, school buses, long and regional haul trucks and vocational trucks where repeated use and idling is standard.

E3’s natural gas spark plugs are supported by E3 with a line of natural gas ignition products including: plug-on coils, coil packs and oxygen sensors. E3 Ignition Products’ natural gas engine spark plugs, ignition coils and oxygen sensors meet or exceed Cummins natural gas engine OEM specifications.

For more information about E3 Natural Gas Spark Plugs and related natural gas ignition products and competitive cross references, visit e3sparkplugs.com.