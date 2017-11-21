E3 Announces Full Line Of DiamondFIRE Ignition Products For Street And Race Performance

E3 Spark Plugs has announced the expansion into a full line of race and street performance ignition products, all designed to complement the company’s high-output DiamondFIRE spark plug. The ignition line that was introduced at the 2017 SEMA Show, includes DiamondFIRE racing spark plug wires, street distributors, a 6CDI ignition box, a high-output CD coil, an external 2-step rev control, race O2 Sensor, electronic oil-filled can coil and E3 high-output performance coils.

E3’s new DiamondFIRE billet distributor line was developed for street and most race series and is designed to have an OE fit for the most common Chevy, Ford and HEI applications. Top-mounted, they come complete with the cap, rotor, wire retainer and a fully adjustable mechanical advance curve kit. Each DiamondFIRE distributor is CNC-machined utilizing 6061-T6 heat-treated aluminum housing; a hot forging process that eliminates weak spots and porosity. The adjustable mechanical advance features a cam plate and weights that are precision-stamped and blanked for on-target accuracy, dimension and balance. The high output magnetic pickup is engineered specifically for racing in the harshest motorsports environment.

E3’s new 8.5mm DiamondFIRE Race Wires sport a class F40 spiral conductor rated at 40 Ohms per foot. The 100-percent silicone outer jacket encases a 100-percent silicone inner jacket with stainless steel terminals for added durability. Boots are available in straight or 90 degree configurations.

The DiamondFIRE 6CDI Ignition Box, drawing only 0.7 Amps per 1,000 RPM, delivers 525 volts to the coils and up to 130mJ of spark energy.

E3’s new DiamondFIRE High Output CD Coil is engineered to work with the E3 6CDI capacitive discharge ignition box and other popular 6 series street/strip CD ignition control boxes. The design of the E-core and the use of heavy gauge windings produce a high-voltage step-up transformer to ensure the fastest possible delivery of the most energy, the company says.

The External 2-Step Rev Control designed specifically for drag racing allows a lower rev limit in the starting and staging lanes. Two rotary dials allow changes in the stage rev limit in increments of 100 RPM.

E3’s new Race O2 Sensor has a pre-terminated connector for quick installation and is designed to deliver improved engine response, regardless of race application drag, road or oval, while ensuring a longer sensor life and reliable performance.

For more information about E3’s DiamondFIRE street and race ignition products, visit e3sparkplugs.com.