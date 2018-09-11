E-ZOIL Offers Degreaser Solution to Clean, Protect Equipment



Grease and grime is a hazard on equipment, but can lead to corrosion and negatively affect performance, along with creating a mess in the shop that can ultimately affect the bottom line.

E-ZOIL released a new solution to an old grease problem. The manufacturer of performance-enhancing fuel additives and cleaning solutions introduced E-Z Gone, a water-based degreaser. Using a high-performance formula, E-Z Gone provides industrial grease removal for light to medium duty applications that delivers the power of a solvent without all the headaches.

With a focus on environmental protection, E-Z Gone provides the benefits of a solvent degreaser without the harsh chemical presence.

E-Z Gone is available in 1-gallon, 5-gallon, 55-gallon and 275-gallon containers, and can be used on engines, parts, tools, floors and is safe on all metal surfaces.

