AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

Featured content from the TechGroup

Fuel Trims And AFR Sensors

Fuel trims are a difficult topic to cover in a matter of a few pages. But this summer, an old friend and former teaching partner arrived at our local car show with the check engine light illuminated on his 2004 Holden Monaro, which was imported from...

Read more...

Preventive Maintenance Profits: Preferred Automotive, Jenkintown, PA

With the summer months heating up and cross-country road trips beginning, many people want to make sure their vehicles are prepped for the long haul. For the first-ever July edition of Maintenance Chronicles, we will focus on Preferred Automotive Specialists,...

Read more...

Toyota Charging System Diagnostics

According to my experience, I estimate that replacing the alternator solves 95% of all charging system failures. If that’s true, what happens in the remaining 5% of charging system failures that results in customer comebacks? To explore charging system...

Read more...

Nissan Maxima Brake Job Tips

Called the four-door sports car by Nissan, the 2004-2008 Maxima brake system is easy to service with very few complaints of brake noise or pulsation. The system used the same brake pads, rotors and calipers on all models. There were some changes in...

Read more...

VIDEO: Aluminum Suspension Inspection

VIDEO: Andrew Markel answers a reader question about threadlocking compound, what to do with it when you see it during a repair, and how it relates to aluminum suspension components. From 2012 to 2015, aluminum consumption for new vehicles increased...

Read more...

Making Sense Of Steering Angle Sensor Input And Data

Measuring the­ ­position angle, rate of turn and force of the steering wheel is critical for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems. Scan tools call these Steering Angle Sensors (SAS) and typically display the information in degrees. The SAS...

Read more...

The Humble Mechanic Answers Your Questions

Charles is taking your automotive questions. If you have a question about a car, car repair, DIYs on your car, Volkswagen, mechanic’s tools, or anything car related, ask it up. If you have a car question for a show like this, email him [email protected]...

Read more...

The Ins And Outs Of Sanders

Sanders are required tools in today’s collision repair shop. Body techs and painters rely upon them every day to achieve that perfect finish on your customers’ vehicles. Whether you’re prepping a panel for paint or removing imperfections before...

Read more...

Are You Regularly Maintaining Your Equipment?

Technicians who are idling because the welder won’t feed wire, the hydraulic ram won’t pull chains, the booth heater won’t heat or the air compressor won’t compress enough air is a costly mistake, as labor time is the most expensive thing in any...

Read more...


Home News Drivers Will Welcome New Year With Higher Gas Prices, According To AAA

by -
0 33
Print Print Email Email

aaa-logoRetail averages have increased 28 of the past 30 days and prices have moved higher by fractions of a penny since Friday, according to AAA. The national average for regular unleaded gasoline currently sits at $2.29 per gallon, which is five cents more than one week ago, 16 cents more than one month ago and 29 cents more year-over-year.

Heading into 2017, gasoline demand is expected to drop drastically during the month of January following the busy holiday travel season. Over the past five years, the average drop during that period has been 358,000 b/d or about 15-million gallons, according to OPIS. The oil information service estimates a larger dip this year.

AAA estimates U.S. drivers have saved about $27 billion at the pump so far this year compared to the same period last year. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.29, 29 cents more than the average price on New Year’s Day in 2016 ($2). Most U.S. drivers are expected to pay the second-cheapest New Year’s Day gas prices since 2009, when the national average was $1.62.

To start off the new year, all eyes will be on OPEC to see if they, along with partnering countries, will stick to their six-month promise to cut 1.8-million b/d of crude. OPIS projects that member compliance will likely be around about 70 percent, with expectations that Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and other Arab Gulf countries will stick to the deal while Libya and Nigeria could potentially increase their production output if conflict in both countries continues.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

The following two tabs change content below.
Underhood Service Staff Writers
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profile

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Similar articles

by -

by -
Latest articles from our other sites:

NAPA Offers EZ Oil Drain Valves Nationwide

EZ Oil Drain Valve has secured a national campaign with NAPA and is now available at all NAPA Stores nationwide. With more than 6,000 stores across the country, NAPA is one of the nation’s largest outlets...More

K-Tool International Offers Low-Profile Service Jack

The low-profile professional service jack from K-Tool International (KTI63133) has a 3.33-ton capacity and a lift range from 3.5″ to 21.375″. Its low profile allows for easy access under low-clearance...More

Technology Takes Center Stage At AAPEX 2016

AAPEX 2016 spotlighted the latest technologies in the automotive aftermarket industry by introducing several new programs to keep attendees ahead of the curve. AAPEX 2016 took place Nov. 1-3 at the Sands...More

Identifix And Hunter Engineering Form Technology Partnership

Identifix, a leading provider of real-world online repair information to the automotive service and maintenance industry, has announced a technology partnership with Hunter Engineering, a global leader...More

Mychanic A/C Powered Light Adapts to Your Environment

The rechargeable Mychanic A/C MEK Light provides indoor and outdoor visibility with a 900 lumen output. Hold it if you need to, or hang or stand it when you really need to get your hands dirty. This...More

New Maxstar 161 Welding Power Source from Miller Delivers Up to 160 Amps

  Miller Electric Mfg. Co. has announced the launch of the new Maxstar 161 welding power source. The machine provides lightweight portability, ease of setup and use, and improved performance...More


© Copyright 2016 Babcox Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved