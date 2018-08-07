Drew Technologies Introduces Faster CarDAQ-Plus 3

With faster processors than ever before, Drew Technologies’ CarDAQ-Plus 3 continues to provide complete SAE J2534-1 and J2534-2 capabilities. CarDAQ-Plus 3 provides even more advanced support with CAN FD and four CAN Channels while continuing to support v04.04/v05.00 API and DoIP.

Enhancements made to the CarDAQ system include the minimum three CAN channels required to support certain 2015 and newer FCA applications and their 2018 and newer applications for R2R Diagnostics and the addition of CAN FD and the fourth CAN Channel allow CarDAQ-Plus 3 to address future protocol needs.

For additional information, visit Drew Technologies.