News/Dorman
ago

Dorman Wins 2 Awards At 2018 O’Reilly Auto Parts Manager’s Conference

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Dorman Wins 2 Awards At 2018 O'Reilly Auto Parts Manager's Conference

Philips Introduces Xenon CrystalVision Ultra HIDs

Tech Tip: Nissan Clunking or Thumping Noise at Start Up

Outsmarting The Smart Cars: ECM Replacement

Prestone Launches All-New Antifreeze/Coolant Options Specially Developed For Import Car Makes

ASA Supports U.S. Congressman Carter's Vehicle Data Access Bill

Precise And Manageable Invisible Heat From Induction Innovations

CRP Automotive Offers AJUSA Spool Filter Gaskets For Acura And Honda VTEC Applications

US Motor Works Reveals A New Look For 2018

Bosch Launches New Sensory Campaign For ICON Beam Windshield Wiper Blades


Dorman was recognized as a Supplier of the Year by O’Reilly based on its rapid expansion into new product categories and pursuit of new product ideas.

Tom Seboldt, vice president of merchandising, said, “Our partnership with Dorman in developing new programs, gap analysis, marketing ideas, supply chain management and product improvement is best-in-class and is an example that other suppliers should strive to emulate.”

Seboldt also praised Dorman for implementing a strategic brand philosophy this past year that will continue to help O’Reilly grow sales while safeguarding the Dorman brand in the marketplace.

During the presentation of the Electronic Cataloging/Content Award, Cory Blackburn, vice president of merchandising at O’Reilly Auto Parts, said, “Dorman provides robust product content across multiple lines and continues to be best-in-class on providing complete and rich information for first-to-market products.” He also highlighted Dorman’s commitment to a collaborative partnership that results in actionable tasks and process improvements driving sales for O’Reilly and Dorman.

“On behalf of all of our contributors at Dorman Products, we are proud to receive the recognition from a great customer and partner,” said Matt Barton, CEO of Dorman Products.

Show Full Article