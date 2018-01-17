Dorman Wins 2 Awards At 2018 O’Reilly Auto Parts Manager’s Conference



Dorman was recognized as a Supplier of the Year by O’Reilly based on its rapid expansion into new product categories and pursuit of new product ideas.

Tom Seboldt, vice president of merchandising, said, “Our partnership with Dorman in developing new programs, gap analysis, marketing ideas, supply chain management and product improvement is best-in-class and is an example that other suppliers should strive to emulate.”

Seboldt also praised Dorman for implementing a strategic brand philosophy this past year that will continue to help O’Reilly grow sales while safeguarding the Dorman brand in the marketplace.

During the presentation of the Electronic Cataloging/Content Award, Cory Blackburn, vice president of merchandising at O’Reilly Auto Parts, said, “Dorman provides robust product content across multiple lines and continues to be best-in-class on providing complete and rich information for first-to-market products.” He also highlighted Dorman’s commitment to a collaborative partnership that results in actionable tasks and process improvements driving sales for O’Reilly and Dorman.

“On behalf of all of our contributors at Dorman Products, we are proud to receive the recognition from a great customer and partner,” said Matt Barton, CEO of Dorman Products.