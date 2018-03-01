Dorman Products Earns Best-In-Show At Inaugural Motown Automotive Expo



Dorman Products won top honors for its tradeshow booth at the inaugural Motown Automotive Expo, an event that brought together more than 175 attendees and more than 40 automotive manufacturers.

Motown Automotive Distributing Co., a leading full line undercar and underhood auto parts warehouse throughout Michigan, organized the event on Feb. 24 at FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan. Dorman’s booth won Best-in-Class at the show for its creative display of more than 40 new products, many of which were parts that only Dorman offers to the aftermarket under its OE Fix brand.

Mark Fisher, Dorman area sales manager for Michigan, and Denny Hershey, national sales manager, chassis, attended the event on behalf of Dorman.

“We were honored to be a part of this fantastic inaugural event and humbled to be recognized by the judges,” said Fisher. “We’re always happy to exhibit all the innovative, exclusive products we’re delivering to grow the automotive aftermarket, and thank Motown for the opportunity and continued support of our new product growth.”