Dorman Introduces Aluminum Heater Hose Repair Kit



Application Summary: Chrysler Town & Country 2009-08, Dodge Grand Caravan 2009-08

Dorman HVAC Heater Hose Connectors are made to resist brittleness, cracking and coolant leaks. The hose is designed to withstand extreme temperatures from the engine’s coolant for long-lasting durability. Additionally, the Y-connector material is upgraded from plastic to aluminum to prolong the service life of the part.

• Direct replacement for ease of installation

• Replace only the connector, not the entire Heater Hose assembly

• Y-connector upgraded to aluminum for a longer service life

• Fits a wide variety of applications