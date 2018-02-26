News/Dorman Products Inc.
Dorman Introduces Aluminum Heater Hose Repair Kit

Application Summary: Chrysler Town & Country 2009-08, Dodge Grand Caravan 2009-08

Dorman HVAC Heater Hose Connectors are made to resist brittleness, cracking and coolant leaks. The hose is designed to withstand extreme temperatures from the engine’s coolant for long-lasting durability. Additionally, the Y-connector material is upgraded from plastic to aluminum to prolong the service life of the part.

• Direct replacement for ease of installation
• Replace only the connector, not the entire Heater Hose assembly
• Y-connector upgraded to aluminum for a longer service life
• Fits a wide variety of applications

