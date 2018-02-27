Dorman Earns 2017 Vendor Partnership Award From XL Parts



Dorman Products Inc. was awarded the 2017 Vendor Partnership award from XL Parts. The Partnership Award was presented to Dorman last weekend at XL Parts’ customer appreciation event in Houston, and attributed to “an overall excellence in cross-functional partnership” between organizations.

“We are excited to receive this Partnership Award from XL Parts as it reaffirms that consistently delivering aftermarket leading solutions directly to installers is a shared goal between Dorman and XL Parts,” said Craig Kerins, Dorman’s Western region director of sales. “We are honored to receive this recognition, and thank the entire XL Parts organization for their continued support and partnership.”

