Discounted Room Rates Available For AAPEX 2017

Discounted room rates for AAPEX 2017 are now available on the AAPEX website, aapexshow.com/rooms.

Buyers and exhibitors are encouraged to book early and use only onPeak, the official hotel partner of AAPEX, for the lowest rates at conveniently located hotels in Las Vegas.

In addition to discounted rates, onPeak offers no booking or service fees, lowest rate assurance, a guaranteed hotel confirmation number for smooth check-in, exclusive hotel perks and personal service from real people before, during and after AAPEX.

AAPEX attendees should note: onPeak is the only official housing company associated with AAPEX. While other hotel resellers may offer housing for AAPEX, they are not endorsed by or affiliated with AAPEX, and entering into financial agreements with such companies can have costly consequences, event organizers have warned.

AAPEX 2017 will take place Tuesday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. The event is expected to feature more than 2,200 exhibitors and 45,000 targeted buyers. Approximately 160,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from more than 140 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX.