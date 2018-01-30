Dickies Debuts 874 FLEX Work Pant And New Shop Collection Gear

Dickies’ announces some of the latest additions to its Dickies Automotive Shop Collection – a product line built with extensive input from top garages – including the reengineered 874 FLEX work pant.

“Dickies shares the hard-working, independent attitude of the automotive industry,” said Alex Smith, SVP of Sales for Dickies Occupational Wear. “With the Shop Collection, our goal is to provide auto service professionals with comfortable, performance workwear that also looks good and elevates the image of their auto business.”

The new 874 FLEX pant builds upon the legacy of the company’s best-selling work pant – the 874. The 874 FLEX is built with lightweight mechanical stretch construction that bounces back to shape, ideal for automotive professionals who need limitless mobility on the job. Wrinkle-resistant fabric and easy-care stain release keep workers looking professional in and out of the shop, while the practically indestructible durability extends the life of the pant even further.

The other additions to the Dickies Automotive Shop Collection include:

The new Tricolor Ripstop Automotive Shirt featuring team color contrasts and scratch-resistant details for vehicle protection and built with mechanical stretch for added comfort. This souped-up shirt is available in both short- and long-sleeve styles.

The Solid Ripstop Work Shirt featuring lightweight comfort that doesn't compromise durability. Specialty pockets include two chest pockets and a pencil pocket on the left arm. Available in both short- and long-sleeve styles.

The Industrial Utility Ripstop Pant was born for the garage and features plenty of storage throughout for easy access to gear, durable light-weight Ripstop ensures all-day comfort and scratch resistant buttons round out the extras.

