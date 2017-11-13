News/Pico Technology
Diagnose Faults With Pico Engine And Hydraulics Diagnostic Kit

Diagnose Faults With Pico Engine And Hydraulics Diagnostic Kit

The Pico Engine and Hydraulics kit combines the company’s diesel diagnostics kit with two WPS600C hydraulic pressure transducers, enabling you to accurately and quickly diagnose faults on many different types of mobile machinery.

By combining the high-precision hydraulic transducers with a PicoScope kit, technicians can now look at hydraulic pressures in the same time frame as the engine control signals, giving complete visibility of how the system is operating. Techs can now see the exact moment valves start to move in the hydraulic system and compare this directly to the relevant electronic controls. Technicians can also investigate stalling and no-start conditions due to the comprehensive coverage of engine and electrical systems.

With PicoScope, technicians have direct access to more than 150 built-in guided tests covering engine and electrical sensors, actuators and systems. These include both voltage and current measurements and cover camshaft, crankshaft, oxygen sensors, injectors and many more. These tests give a head start in diagnosing and fixing engine faults right the first time; when combined with the hydraulic system, they allow diagnosis of complex interactions of the hydraulic and engine systems.

