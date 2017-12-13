DENSO To Demonstrate Latest Connected And Autonomous Vehicle Innovations At CES 2018



DENSO Corp. announced that it will exhibit at CES 2018, taking place from Jan. 9-12, 2018, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. At the exhibition, DENSO will present its future of mobility and connected and automated driving technologies.

DENSO says it focuses on developing technologies for safer, more comfortable and convenient mobility. Simulators at DENSO’s CES booth will show how core connected and automated drive technologies, and the concept of shared mobility deliver on this promise.

Connected vehicle information and communications systems

DENSO’s 5G-based high-speed and large-capacity communications systems are essential to achieve connected cars. DENSO’s quantum computing algorithms also deliver crucial connected services, like solutions that alleviate traffic congestion.

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

DENSO’s latest HMI technologies, such as organic electroluminescent display, manage and display information related to driving safety and cockpit environment to the driver using the safest, most appropriate device.

Driving environment recognition

DENSO’s artificial intelligence-powered technology adjusts the vehicle environment based on changing road conditions. DENSO also will exhibit automated driving technology that recognizes obstacles and movement of other vehicles to automatically determine the optimal route.