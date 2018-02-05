DENSO Automotive Technical Academy Expands Aftermarket Training Program

DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc., an affiliate of DENSO Corp., has added three new training classes to its selection of instructor-led automotive repair courses. The classes expand on DENSO’s Technical Training Program, developed to ensure technicians have the diagnostic and troubleshooting expertise to repair vehicles efficiently and correctly the first time.

DENSO’s 2018 roster now includes the following courses: Chrysler Drivability & Code Diagnostics, Cummins 5.9L & 6.7L Common Rail Diesel, and Duramax LML & LGH Diesel Engine Emission Diagnostics. With these new seminars, DENSO now offers a total of 39 classes under its Technical Training Program through the DENSO Automotive Technical Academy (DATA).

“Our commitment to quality and innovation includes offering the depth and breadth of courses technicians need to support their customers,” said Richard Shiozaki, senior vice president of DENSO’s Accounting, Finance, Business Planning, Strategic Planning, Engineering and Informational Technology groups. “Quality auto parts work best when they are installed with quality service.”

More than 17,300 technicians have completed one or more courses since DENSO established its Technical Training Program 12 years ago. The full- and half-day sessions use a “shop-up methodology” that emphasizes hands-on training led by instructors.

DENSO’s programs teach technicians to rule out all operational and functional conditions first. This approach results in the least amount of invasive testing to save time and money and prevent the replacement of good parts.

“Nothing builds business better than a job well done the first time,” said Shiozaki. “Our technical training focuses on understanding vehicle systems to identify the true nature of a system fault and make the right repair.”

For detailed information on DENSO’s Technical Training Program or a comprehensive program guide, contact DENSO training at 310-952-7424 or [email protected]. Visits can be arranged for companies interested in learning more about a specific class.