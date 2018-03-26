Demetrios Rizos Named Winner Of Mitchell 1 ‘Shift Into High Gear’ Facebook Sweepstakes

Demetrios Rizos of Chicago Auto Center in Chicago, is the lucky grand-prize winner of the Mitchell 1 “Shift Into High Gear” Facebook sweepstakes. Rizos has won an all-expenses-paid trip to attend Mitchell 1’s repair shop management training workshop taking place April 26-28 in San Diego.

“We would like to thank everyone who entered the Mitchell 1 ‘Shift Into High Gear’ Facebook sweepstakes and congratulate Demetrios Rizos as our grand-prize winner,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We’re looking forward to meeting him at our shop management workshop in San Diego.”

The sweepstakes was hosted on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page from Feb. 19 through March 16. As the winner, Rizos receives round-trip airfare for two people to San Diego, three nights in a double occupancy room at the San Diego Marriott Mission Valley, and workshop tuition for two people.

Workshop attendees will be welcomed at an evening cocktail reception on Thursday, April 26 and training will run all day on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28. The course is designed for shop management software users who want to learn more advanced capabilities, best practices and new features. The two-day session guides users through all levels of functionality of Mitchell 1 Manager SE and ShopKey Service Writer/Shop Management SE. Older versions also will be covered. Topics include program setup, inventory, reporting, advanced transactions and integration with aftermarket cataloging.

Attendees also will learn about the Mitchell 1 SocialCRM shop marketing service during a relaxed evening reception. A practice lab equipped with computers and staffed by product specialists will be available throughout the workshop so attendees can practice and apply the skills they are learning in the workshop.

The San Diego workshop is sold out, but additional information about Mitchell 1’s shop management training is available on the Management Workshop website.