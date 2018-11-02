Delphi Technologies Expands GDi Service Program In North America

Delphi Technologies, a Tier 1 supplier of GDi systems to global OEMs, this week announced the launch of the Hartridge Excalibur GDi Master. With this new product, Delphi Technologies is now expanding its GDi service program offering in North America to include GDi and multiport gas fuel injector testing equipment.

The Excalibur GDi Master is the latest addition to Hartridge’s range of compact desktop, plug-and-play test benches.

“GDi market growth outpaces most other automotive categories, so quality parts and diagnostic equipment for GDi systems will be a must for garages to be competitive,” said Alex Ashmore, president, Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. “According to Frost and Sullivan, the number of vehicles in the United States and Canada with GDi systems will continue to grow at a rapid 14 percent compound annual growth rate, from 10.9 percent of vehicles on the road today to 16.8 percent in 2022. This will mean an additional 21 million GDi vehicles by 2022.”

The gasoline market presents new and fast-changing technologies for which Hartridge can provide cutting-edge test solutions to the workshop, Delphi says. The same engineering excellence from the existing range of machines can be found in the new Excalibur GDi Master, the company added.

This latest machine also shares the same platform, common to the new generation of test benches which started with the Sabre CRi Master and includes the Toledo HEUi Master and Sabre CRi Expert. Delphi says this “instantly recognizable platform” has become a workshop favorite thanks to its compact footprint, rapid installation and patented Closed-Loop technology, which means it only requires domestic power supply.

The Excalibur GDi Master is capable of providing up to 250 bar, and powerful flow and injection per minute rates allow it to test coil and piezo injectors of both GDi & PFI technology types. The Hartridge test plans, developed using processes from the company’s OE heritage, include backflush, nozzle leak and spray pattern analysis.

“GDi is on a steep growth curve in terms of the vehicle parc. As the pressures get higher and the tolerances get tighter, the technology becomes more complex and it is this that makes the correct diagnosis so important prior to making the decision to replace the injectors on a vehicle,” said Ashmore.

He continued, “Gasoline injectors do, by nature of the gasoline engine, often become contaminated with carbon, gums and varnishes. We believe there is a great opportunity to flush them and treat them with one of our compact ultrasonic cleaning tanks at the same time as testing their function, as this can make all the difference when back on the vehicle. This is a great revenue opportunity for repair shops.”

For more information, visit hartridge.com.