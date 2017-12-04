Delphi Product & Service Solutions Issues New Part Number Announcements

Delphi Product & Service Solutions continues to expand its portfolio to include more coverage and products for customers in fuel, engine management and steering and suspension portfolios. In all, Delphi is announcing 51 new fuel products, 125 new steering and suspension products and 162 engine management products – covering more than 110 million vehicles.

To expand its fuel management portfolio, Delphi is adding 33 new fuel pump module assemblies and one new fuel pump hanger assembly that covers more than 4.8 million vehicles, including Ford, General Motors and Nissan from 2001 to 2017, throughout the U.S. and Canada. Delphi also is adding eight new GDI high-pressure mechanical fuel pumps covering more than 3.8 million vehicles, one new mechanical fuel pump, seven new fuel transfer units covering more than 2.1 million vehicles and one new fuel tank sending unit that covers more than 1.3 million vehicles.

Delphi says its steering and suspension portfolio is growing its new line with 125 new parts that cover more than 25 million vehicles. The parts are made to live up to the highest standards to meet OE specifications, undergoing rigorous tests to ensure top-notch performance, according to Delphi. In addition, each part goes through precise manufacturing steps to allow for the proper fitting every single time.

The engine management portfolio also grows in size and quality as new parts are added. Delphi adds to its portfolio 23 new ignition coils covering more than 4.4 million vehicles. These ignition coils have intelligent manufacturing and precision techniques to make sure each coil has innovative design, the company says. They also are built with more than 100 years of Delphi’s OE heritage to resist the common stresses that can cause ignition coils to fail. Within the expansion are a wide range of sensors that offer major coverage, including 15 new mass air flow sensors covering more than 13.8 million vehicles, 86 new ABS wheel speed sensors, 15 camshaft position sensors covering more than 10 million vehicles, two coolant temperature sensors covering more than 437,000 vehicles, 15 crankshaft position sensors for more than 6.9 million vehicles, four manifold absolute pressure sensors covering more than 4.2 million vehicles and two vehicle speed sensors that cover more than 1 million vehicles.

“We’re excited to announce so many new applications to our fuel, engine management and steering and suspension portfolios,” said Chad Smith, vice president, North America and Global Remanufacturing. “As Delphi continues to grow and expand its product offerings, we want our customers to know they can trust Delphi to have the parts needed for successful repairs, every time.”