Delphi Product & Service Solutions Launches New Fuel Tank Cleaning Kit



Delphi Product & Service Solutions (DPSS) is launching a new fuel tank cleaning kit as part of a technician education campaign to ensure the longevity of fuel pumps.

Independent research has proven that most replacement pumps that fail often do so because of contamination in the fuel tank. Debris and contaminants can naturally collect over time inside a tank, and may clog the strainer, forcing the pump to pull more current and amperage. This can cause the pump to burn out sooner than expected. When a technician replaces a fuel pump, cleaning and inspecting the fuel tank prior to installing the pump can protect the brand new pump from damage.

“At Delphi, we know fuel, thanks to our OE expertise and leadership in the fuel management category. That’s why we recommend that technicians clean the fuel tank every time they replace a fuel pump,” says Kathy Jorge, vice president, North America, Delphi Product & Service Solutions. “Our new fuel tank cleaning kit is designed to make it easier for technicians to clean the tank safely and effectively. It is part of our commitment to help our customers do the job right the first time.”

The kit includes a cleaning solution, gloves and a lint-free cloth. The low-suds cleaning solution is specifically designed to easily treat and rinse up to a 40-gallon capacity fuel tank. It removes microbial growth in the tank, breaks down varnish and gel from ethanol, and minimizes sludge and other fuel contaminants. It can even extend the life of the new fuel sending unit by removing debris that may cause it harm.

Technicians can visit delphiautoparts.com/en/clean-tank for more information, including a video and infographic with the 10 simple steps to properly clean a fuel tank. For more information about Delphi, visit delphiautoparts.com.