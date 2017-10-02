Delphi Announces More Than 425 New Product Numbers

Delphi Product & Service Solutions (DPSS) has announced new numbers for its fuel, steering and suspension, engine management and MaxStart battery products for North America. Delphi says it continuously strives to add coverage to its key product lines, continuing that goal by growing several of its major automotive parts categories.

Customers have relied on the precise design and manufacturing of Delphi fuel modules and pumps for more than 80 years. Delphi expands its fuel category with 10 new fuel pump module assemblies and eight new fuel pump and strainer sets covering more than 8 million vehicles. One new gas direct injection (GDI) high-pressure mechanical fuel pump has also been added to the fuel management portfolio. The pump covers more than 700,000 BMW applications from 2012 to 2016 in North America. Delphi’s fuel coverage widens even more with the launch of three new mechanical fuel pumps covering more than 10,000 vehicles and two new fuel transfer units covering more than 750,000 vehicles.

The newly launched Delphi North American steering and suspension line has grown as well. Delphi introduced 399 new steering and suspension parts covering more than 25 million vehicles between 1935 and 2017. The line offers OE performance and precision in every part with applications including, but not limited to, Acura/Honda, BMW, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Land Rover, Toyota and Volkswagen.

In addition to fuel and steering expansions, Delphi also has widened its engine management portfolio, adding six new ignition coils covering 1.4 million vehicles. A variety of sensors have also launched. This includes one new mass air flow (MAF) sensor for more than 400,000 vehicles; three new manifold absolute pressure sensors covering more than 11 million vehicles; a new camshaft position sensor for more than 20 million vehicles; and three new crankshaft position sensors for more than 15 million vehicles.

Finally, Delphi is adding two new automotive batteries to its MaxStart battery product offering in the United States. These two new batteries offer additional late-model vehicle coverage on European import applications. Whether a customer is servicing a Ford truck or late-model Audi sedan, Delphi’s MaxStart line has the battery to fit a customer’s needs.

“We’re excited to announce more than 439 new applications to the aftermarket including 399 steering applications,” said Chad Smith, vice president, North America and Global Remanufacturing. “As Delphi continues to grow and expand its product offerings, we want our customers to know they can trust Delphi to have the parts needed for successful repairs, every time.”