Delphi Announces 3rd Year Of Instructor-Led Webinar Training Series

Delphi has announced the return of its instructor-led webinar program, the Delphi Training Series. For the third straight year, veteran Delphi instructor Dave Hobbs brings four new webinars to life, providing proven techniques and expert advice Delphi’s customers need to be successful in the aftermarket.

In the past two years, Delphi has aired eight hour-long webinars on topics including diagnosing gas direct injection (GDI), mastering meters and advanced electrical diagnosis and promoting and profiting from hybrid vehicles.

These four courses will zero in on topics not touched upon in Delphi’s previous airings including diesel injector diagnosis, steering and suspension undercar technology and battery charging.

Like the previous Delphi webinars, the courses will be available for purchase via AVI on Demand. Customers also have the opportunity to purchase the courses as a bundle for a reduced price. The bundle includes the previous eight classes plus the four upcoming webinars.

“As the aftermarket industry transforms, we know technicians and garage owners view continuing education as a key priority – a priority Delphi shares,” said Chad Smith, vice president, North America. “We are pleased to offer these new training webinars to give our customers the necessary tools to effectively diagnose issues on today’s ever-evolving vehicles.”

The Delphi Training Series schedule includes:

Currently Available: Batter’s Up with Battery Technology

Oct. 18: Steering Clear of Undercar Misdiagnosis

Nov. 15: No Fooling Fuel Delivery

Dec. 6: Diesel Injector Do’s and Don’ts

After the initial airdate, the webinars will be archived on AVI for purchase. The battery-focused webinar is currently available to watch online at your convenience.

Technicians and garage owners are invited to register for the classes here.

To view clips of the eight previously released webinars, visit youtube.com/delphiautoparts. On YouTube, customers also can also find an extensive library of how-to videos on topics including fuel, diesel and steering and suspension.

For more information, visit delphiautoparts.com.