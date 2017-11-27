DEI Introduces Easy Loom Split Line Sleeving Master Kit



DEI introduces the Easy Loom Split Line Sleeving Master Kit to add protective split line sleeving for an entire vehicle. Ideal for wrapping wiring harnesses for an EFI conversion, DEI’s Easy Loom Split Line Sleeve Master Kit offers a solution to protect exposed wires, hoses and cables from heat and the elements. This can be important for high performance modified vehicles exposed to swings in temperature.

The kit provides a method to professionally customize an engine bay for show vehicles and builds, and can be used for any vehicle from hot rods, street rods, race vehicles, trucks/SUVs, as well as marine and ATV and UTV powersport vehicles. They are also ideal for replacing OEM wire looms or dressing up an engine bay, and are approved for use by most automotive OEMs.

Self-wrapping Easy Loom is lightweight, flexible and simple to install. Resistant to high temperatures and most automotive fluids, DEI’s Easy Loom Split Line Sleeves have a peak temp rating of 345° F temperature and maintains integrity at a continuous 300° F with a melting point of 500° F. The sleeving has a self-closing split design that has a 30% overlap to ensure a strong secure install.

The kit includes five different diameter split sleeves (3/16″, 5/16″, 1/2″, 3/4″and 1″) in addition to quality 3:1 shrink tube ends, silicone tape, nylon zip ties and electrical tape; ensuring that all required sizes are included and no return trips to get the right size.

