Design Engineering Inc (DEI), a manufacturer of heat and sound control products manufactured for the automotive and powersports aftermarket, recently introduced a new product brochure at the 2016 SEMA Show. The full color brochure features 18 all-new parts and nearly 60 new part numbers.

A few of the products featured in this brochure include: DEI’s protective Easy Loom Split Sleeves for protection of wire, hoses and cables, Boom Mat pre-cut Interior Heat and Sound Control Kits and the DEI Form-A-Shield that can withstand direct temps up to 1,800 degrees F, making it an ideal heat barrier for direct contact to hot surfaces.

DEI is committed to new product development that pushes the boundaries for heat and sound control. This year, DEI introduced EXO Series Sleeving designed to protect wires, hoses and cables positioned near heat sources such as exhaust systems and headers. Made of 304 stainless steel meshes, the encapsulating DEI Fire Sleeve creates an air gap to provide exceptional abrasion resistance.

Also new is DEI’s Heat Reflective Arm Band to be worn over the shoulder of a Go Kart driving suit for protection against heat from hot exhaust pipes. All products featured in the new product brochure are made in the U.S. and developed at the company’s headquarters in Avon Lake, Ohio.

To receive the 2017 DEI New Products Brochure, call 800-264-9472, or send an email requesting the brochure at [email protected].

For more information about DEI and its full line of heat and sound control products, visit DesignEngineering.com.