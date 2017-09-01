Dayco Announces Updates To Its Mobile App



Dayco has announced the release of an update to the Dayco mobile app that will include new features and enhanced visuals for a more streamlined and updated user experience.

Some of the new features include:

A “Where To Buy” section that now allows users to search by zip code or city (in addition to the current geo-feature that finds stores near their current location)

Users now have the ability to choose their preferred language

“Pinch-to-Zoom” feature on routings and coolant hose diagrams

Ability to save applications by utilizing the favorite icon. Use “My Searches” on the side menu to retrieve your saved applications

The app still has all of the convenient tools Dayco customers are familiar with, like Dayco’s patented VIN Scan and license plate parts lookup, as well as looking up parts by application.

“We’re committed to our customers and are continuously looking to enhance their Dayco experience by helping them find the parts they need, when they need them,” said Sherry Mathis, senior marketing manager at Dayco.

The Dayco mobile app is available for both iOS and Android.