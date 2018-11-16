Dayco Activac Tops The Podium At Automotive Innovation Awards

Dayco has been recognized for its ACTIVAC vacuum generation system for brake vacuum assist utilized in the Ford F-150, Lincoln Navigator and Nautilus, among other vehicles.

This latest honor came from the Society of Plastics Engineers at its 48th annual Automotive Innovation Awards Gala, where Ford, Dayco, MacLean-Fogg and DowDupont took the top honors in the powertrain category, as well as the Grand Award for innovation in plastics.

Today’s forced induction engines cannot supply the necessary vacuum required for brake assist. This fact, combined with the need for improved fuel economy, decreased emissions and improved performance, drove the need for a fresh approach, Dayco says.

The company responded to the challenge with its ACTIVAC vacuum generation system, which addresses the need for improved fuel economy and emission reduction by eliminating the parasitic losses associated with mechanical vacuum pumps, as well as through weight reduction.

Dayco’s patented high-performing venturi aspirator and flow control valve use the engine’s incoming airflow to generate the needed vacuum for brake assist creating a low and consistent brake pedal feel, even at altitude.

“The system is a win for everyone”, said James Miller, director of Dayco’s valve and actuator technologies. “It ‘ticks the box’ in all major categories; lower cost, lighter weight, improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and improved durability and performance.”

Miller went on to say that “the collaborative development, design and manufacturing efforts by Ford, Dayco, MacLean-Fogg, DowDupont and other suppliers throughout the supply chain, made this new system possible.”

Dayco’s ACTIVAC vacuum generation system, is not restricted to brake assist, as it can be utilized with other systems that require vacuum, such as fuel vapor purge and crankcase ventilation.