David Alspaugh Named 2018 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year

(L-R): David Alspaugh, Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year and Jim Haas, Mitchell 1 regional sales manager for the Mid-Atlantic.

David Alspaugh was named the Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year during the 45th annual North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) conference held recently in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Each year, Mitchell 1 recognizes one of the nation’s top teachers for their commitment to educational excellence in the automotive repair industry.

As the 2018 recipient, Alspaugh receives a one-year complimentary subscription to Mitchell 1’s ProDemand diagnostic, estimating and auto repair information software for the school where he teaches, as well as a check for $500 and a recognition certificate.

“David Alspaugh’s excellent career experience and reputation as an automotive technology instructor make him an outstanding choice to receive this year’s Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year honor,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “We’re pleased to recognize David’s dedication to helping develop skilled professionals for the car care industry, and we extend our sincerest congratulations to him on this achievement.”                            

Alspaugh is an automotive technology instructor at the Advanced Technology Institute in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was named “Teacher of the Year” in 2010 by the Virginia Career College Association. He is also a member of iATN Virginia Beach.

Selection criteria for the Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year award requires that a master automotive technician excel on all ASE automotive tests, including A1 – A8 (Engine Repair, Automatic Transmission/Transaxle, Manual Drive Train and Axles, Suspension and Steering, Brakes, Electrical/Electronic Systems, Heating and Air Conditioning, Engine Performance) and the L1 (Advanced Engine Performance Exam).

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at mitchellrep.com.

