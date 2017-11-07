Dana Announces ‘A Better Way’ Campaign At AAPEX



Recently, at AAPEX, Dana introduced a new campaign designed to provide a better customer experience for customers using the Victor Reinz and Spicer brands in the aftermarket. Dana’s corporate motto, “People Finding A Better Way,” is reflected in this campaign, which highlights better materials, better design, better products, better performance, better electronic cataloging and a better customer ordering portal – all of which contribute to the ease of doing business with Dana and a better overall customer experience.

Dana introduced and provided demonstrations of its new e-catalog/e-commerce platform, DanaAftermarket.com. The new platform streamlines the buying process, including identifying the part needed and finding local distributors. It also has capabilities for direct customers to place and track orders for the company’s automotive and commercial-vehicle parts portfolio.

The platform now includes Victor Reinz, Spicer and SVL brands.

“Dana’s corporate motto, ‘People Finding A Better Way,’ is the very core of Dana’s culture. The new e-commerce platform is a significant advancement in our commitment to digital transformation and finding the best way to address the aftermarket community’s needs,” said Peter Cirulis, vice president of customer experience, strategy, and product planning for the Dana Aftermarket Group. “Whether you are a professional service technician, automotive enthusiast, seasoned parts distributor, or a new-generation user, the search functionality of our new platform provides a convenient tool to identify quality replacement parts from Dana and our family of brands.”

Highlights of the platform include:

User-friendly and time-saving search function that identifies the desired component by part number, product type, product line, keyword and competitive interchange, as well as year, make, and model of vehicle;

High-resolution photographs with zoom function to help visually identify the correct part;

Comprehensive technical details and specifications; and

Secure portal for customers that delivers expanded functionality.

The AAPEX show marks the one-year anniversary since Dana, the original supplier of Victor Reinz gaskets, once again became the exclusive distributor of the Victor Reinz product portfolio in North America – backed by Dana’s global leadership in OE and aftermarket engine sealing technology. North American product line coverage now exceeds 95 percent of sales, heading toward 99 percent of sales by the end of 2018.

“Having the Victor Reinz brand back home with Dana is significant, and the North American aftermarket is responding very positively,” said Dan Griffin, senior director of global aftermarket at Dana. Dana has been recognized with multiple industry and customer awards, which is a true testament to the emphasis we place on customer centricity. For example, Dana products are factory-installed on six of Ward’s 10 Best Engines for 2017.”