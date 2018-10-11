CTEK To Feature Full Range Of Charging Technologies At AAPEX 2018

News/CTEK
CTEK, a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, will have the industry’s only complete range of charging products for all transportations needs on display at their booth (No. 3481) and at the Mobility Garage (Titian Room, booth No. 57005) at this year’s Automotive Aftermarket Product Expo in Las Vegas from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2

CTEK will feature the new award-winning CT5 TIME TO GO charger that advances CTEK’s intelligent charging technology with a patent-pending, charging time indicator. The CT5 TIME TO GO charger accurately predicts the remaining charging time, allowing users to plan their activities by knowing exactly when their battery will be fully charged.

CTEK will also be participating in the new Mobility Garage where they will be demonstrating the innovative, new PRO120 workshop charger that has the ability to provide adaptive power: up to 120 amps of stable power under varying current draw. The PRO120, which has been met with high demand in Europe, features convection cooling, eliminating the need for fans.

Also, for the first time in North America, CTEK will display their new line of Electric Vehicle charging solutions in the Mobility Garage area. Earlier this year, CTEK announced the acquisition of Chargestorm AB, a market-leading Swedish developer of products and systems for the charging of electric vehicles.

Formula Drift World Champion Fredric Assbo will be at the AAPEX booth No. 3481 on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. to sign autographs and tell attendees how CTEK chargers help keep his Papadakis Racing Rockstar Energy Drink / Nexen Tire Toyota Corolla Hatchback in contention for this year’s championship.

For additional information, visit CTEK.

