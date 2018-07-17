News
CTA Tools Introduces 26-Piece Terminal Release Set

CTA Tools’ 26 Pc. Terminal Tool kit provides the newest designed disconnect tools, manufactured using high quality steel. The tips will not bend or change position over time, which is critical for proper wire removal. Using the proper terminal disconnect tool eliminates damage to wires or terminal blocks. The kit includes an application chart with cross reference for terminal brands. The kit fits both import and domestic vehicles and trucks, and includes special tools for coolant sensors, wiring harnesses and terminal blocks on most modern vehicles.

