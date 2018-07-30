CTA Releases 5-Piece Fuel Line Flex Specialty Sockets

CTA’s new five piece Fuel Line Flex Specialty Sockets flex at 45° to securely grip the direct fuel line. The sockets adjust to the proper angles around the direct fuel line for a reassured grip without losing torque. The Fuel Line Flex Sockets are especially useful for BMW N54 and N55 Chassis models where the steel lines cross over the valve cover. The includes sizes are 11 mm, 13 mm, 14 mm, 15 mm and 17 mm, which are all used with a 3/8 in. square drive. The sockets are interchangeable with a simple removal of a lock pin.

For additional information, visit CTA Manufacturing Corp.