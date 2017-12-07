News
ago

CTA Offers Heavy-Duty Adjustable Cam Holding Tool

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

The CTA #4333 Heavy-Duty Adjustable Cam Holding Tool is spring loaded and designed for setting pins in variable positions. Its patented design and grooved pins hold the camshaft pulley stationary, while loosening and tightening the center shaft bolt.

The holding tool has a wide range of applications, including but not limited to: Mercedes, BMW, Ford, Honda, Audi, Volkswagen, Nissan, Volvo, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Chrysler and more.

The tool is especially useful for transverse-mounted V6 engines, including: VG30 (Nissan Maxima) and the 3VZFE and 1MZFE (Toyota Camry). It has an adjusting range of 21mm-100mm and comes with four pairs of removable pins, sizes: 7mm, 10mm, 14mm and 16mm.

The tool is packed in a blow-mold case with extra compartments for storage.

