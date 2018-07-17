News/CTA Tools
ago

CTA Manufacturing Launches Facebook Page

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

CTA Manufacturing Launches Facebook Page

Valvoline Awards Grassroots Racer $50,000 To Pursue Racing Career

Vaca Valley Auto Parts Customers 'Get Dirty With Kenny'

JEGS Introduces LS Cam Change Gasket Kits

ididit Announces SEMA 2018 Surprise

Airtex-ASC Receives Ford Q1 Certification

Technician.Academy Selects 2018 'Respect Is Learned In The Pits' Finalists

Integrated Supply Network And Bosch Partner To Bring New Diagnostic Scan Tools To The Market

Garage Gurus To Host Facebook Live Event On July 12

MACS Members Voice Concerns On Tariffs


CTA Manufacturing has launched its new Facebook page.

The company said in a release, “In 2018, CTA turned 40 years old. And while we may be getting old, we are never too young to join the kids on Facebook. Be sure to follow this page for exciting new tool releases, videos and giveaways. Spread the word and encourage your customers to like and follow our page for daily product content and events.”

The company also added that it will be launching some new products and videos in the next few weeks.

Show Full Article