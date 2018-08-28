CTA 92-Piece Comprehensive Diagnostic Line Kit Quickly Tests Electrical Systems

CTA’s new 92-piece Diagnostic Line Kit (7662) is a comprehensive electrical testing kit for cars, trucks, tractors, ATVs, motorcycles, boats and more. The kit is designed to provide wide testing coverage to quicken the test process. The kit is packed in a case with extra storage compartments for easy viewing and selection. The kit allows users to effortlessly analyze voltage, continuity, impedance and current. The kit includes 5KΩ variable resister potentiometers, alligator clips, acicular probes, LED stroboscope, SRS Connector, 1 to 2 connector, 1 to 1 extension cable, probe, round male terminals with female banana socket, flat male terminals with female banana socket, flat female terminals with female banana socket and round female terminals with female banana socket.

For additional information, visit CTA Tools.