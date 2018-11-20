CRP Automotive Wins 2018 Best Performance Product For Rein Automotive Aluminum Water Pump Pulley & Belt Kit

CRP Automotive received the Best Performance Product Award from the Import Vehicle Community at its annual Import Products and Marketing Awards ceremony during AAPEX 2018 in Las Vegas. The award was given for the Rein Automotive Aluminum Water Pump Pulley & Belt Kit (Part No. PKW0002).

CRP says the Rein Automotive Aluminum Water Pump Pulley & Belt Kit was designed to deliver “better than OE” performance and includes a Rein aluminum replacement pulley, a genuine Continental serpentine belt and all the required hardware needed to mount the pulley to the water pump. The Rein aluminum pulley is designed to deliver an extended service life and reduce the potential for catastrophic engine damage. The Rein aluminum pulley replaces the OE plastic pulley, which has been known to crack from use over time or during water pump replacement.

Application coverage includes popular BMW models from 1999 to 2006. Rein Automotive Aluminum Water Pump Pulley and Belt Kits provide coverage for more than 1 million vehicles in operation across the United States and Canada.