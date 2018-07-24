CRP Automotive Offers Rein Automotive OE Transfer Case Fluid For BMW And Porsche



CRP Automotive, a leading source of OE-quality replacement and service parts, offers Rein Automotive TF 0870 Transfer Case Fluid (Part No. FLDF002) for a variety of BMW and Porsche vehicle applications. Rein Automotive TF 0870 provides excellent oxidative stability, ensuring optimum performance under the most severe operating conditions.

“The Rein Automotive TF 0870 Transfer Case Fluid is the first OE fluid offered by the Rein Automotive brand. It features superior low-temperature fluidity, good shear and friction stability, and has excellent thermal properties,” said Mark Malone, CRP Automotive brand director – chemicals. “Changing transfer case fluid is important to ensuring optimal vehicle performance and helping to avoid major issues. Over time, the fluid can become contaminated and lead to differential failures.”

Available in 1L bottles, Rein Automotive TF 0870 Transfer Case Fluid has BMW TF 0870/DTF 1 and API GL-4 approvals. OE references include BMW 83-22-2-409-710 and Porsche 000-043-305-63.