CRP Automotive Offers New Rein Automotive Aluminum Water Pump Pulley Kit For BMW



CRP Automotive, a leading source of OE-quality replacement and service parts, offers Rein Automotive Aluminum Water Pump Pulley and Belt Kits (Part Nos. PKW0001 and PKW0002) for use on popular BMW vehicles. Application coverage includes 1992-2006 3 Series, 1999-2005 5 Series, 2004-’06 X3, 2001-‘06 X5 and 1997-2002 Z3 equipped with six cylinder engines.

CRP says the new kits deliver better than OE performance and come complete with a genuine ContiTech serpentine belt, Rein aluminum replacement pulley and the required hardware needed to mount the pulley to the water pump.

The Rein aluminum pulley is identical in fit, form and function to the original so there’s no hassle installation. It is designed to deliver a longer, more robust service life than the OE plastic pulley, which is susceptible to heat degradation over time due from exposure to high underhood temperatures, according to CRP.

“BMW vehicles that feature the E34 E36, E39 or E46 chassis typically come equipped with plastic OE water pump pulleys,” said Alex Ragucci, CRP Automotive brand manager. “These pulleys have been known to crack over time or when the water pump is being replaced. When the pulley fails, it can cause severe damage to the belt or water pump. That’s why Rein introduced the metal water pump pulley to ensure a more robust construction and longer service life.”

Rein Automotive Metal Water Pump Pulley and Belt Kits provide coverage for more than 1 million vehicles in operation across the United States and Canada.