CRP Automotive Hosting ‘The Humble Mechanic’ During 2018 AAPEX



CRP Automotive will be featuring Charles Sanville, host of “The Humble Mechanic” Podcast and YouTube channel, during this year’s AAPEX Show in Las Vegas. As The Humble Mechanic, Sanville has posted a variety of helpful and informational YouTube videos since 2011, focusing on tool and product reviews, quick answer videos, full podcast episodes, and very specific make and model repair work. The Humble Mechanic YouTube page has more than 250,000 subscribers and more than 27 million video views. Sanville is a Master Certified Volkswagen Technician with more than a decade of working experience.

The “Humble Mechanic” Charles Sanville will be at the CRP Learning Center from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 in booth No. 3471.