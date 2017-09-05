CRC Industries Launches GDI Service Pack At NAPA AutoCare Centers

CRC Industries Inc. has introduced the new GDI Service Pack to help auto repair shops maintain the performance of their customers’ vehicles equipped with gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines and, in so doing, creates a new source of revenue.

“The most common complaint we hear from customers with vehicles that have GDI engines is about loss of power and performance over time,” said Scott Brownstein, technical service manager for CRC. “This is primarily due to the accumulation of carbon deposits on various components inside the engine.”

In traditional port fuel injection (PFI) engines, gasoline is delivered through the intake manifold, helping to wash away carbon in the process. In GDI engines, gasoline is injected directly into the cylinder. While this provides more engine power and better fuel efficiency, without the cleaning action of the gasoline, carbon deposits rapidly accumulate on critical engine parts and the driver begins to experience poor acceleration, hard starting, rough idle, loss of power and reduced fuel economy.

According to Brownstein, not only does the CRC GDI Service Pack offer shops the opportunity to meet their customers’ needs by maintaining vehicle performance and efficiency, but it also creates a new source of revenue.

“A complete GDI engine service every 10,000 miles is a win-win for both the vehicle owner and the shop,” emphasized Brownstein. “Regular maintenance of these modern engines saves vehicle owners time and money from costly engine teardown or mechanical processes to remove excessive carbon buildup.”

A GDI Engine Service using CRC products aims to eliminate carbon deposits in six critical areas: the mass airflow sensor, the throttle body, intake valves, fuel injectors, spark plugs and the combustion chamber.

The GDI Service Pack includes:

CRC GDI IVD Intake Valve & Turbo Cleaner that removes hard carbon deposits from intake valves

CRC 1-TANK Power Renew that restores up to 99 percent of injector flow and increases MPG

CRC Mass Air Flow Sensor Cleaner that restores 4-10 horsepower at the wheels

CRC Throttle Body & Air-Intake Cleaner that cleans deposits from the throttle valves and throttle body

CRC Friction Guard that reduces wear and scoring on cylinder walls

Research shows that by 2021, 70 percent of new vehicles in the U.S. – approximately 80 million – will be equipped with GDI engines.

“The timing is right,” said Brownstein. “We’re staying ahead of a growing market, and this is a new service opportunity that will fulfill a need for many years to come.”

Currently, participating NAPA AutoCare Centers are offering a $20 mail-in rebate from CRC for a customer’s first GDI engine service.

To learn more about the CRC GDI Service Pack and to see real test results, visit crcindustries.com/gdi.