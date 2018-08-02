News/CPS Automotive
CPS Automotive Wireless Refrigerant Charging Scale Facilitates Precision Measurements

Tim Fritz

The CPS Automotive Enhanced Wireless Refrigerant Charging Scale (CC220EW) is a battery operated, precision scale for weighing, charging and recovering refrigerants used in HVAC/R systems and may be operated in a manual or programmable mode.

For added functionality, the CC220EW may be operated as a wireless scale by pairing it to a mobile device running the CPS Link app. This allows technicians to organize and store or e-mail Jobsite, Tank Tracker (refrigerant use) and customer data to others.

The scale’s capacity is 220 lbs. with an accuracy: 0.015 percent of reading (or +/- selected resolution, whichever greater).

For additional information, visit CPS Automotive.

