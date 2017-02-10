Cornwell Tools Digital Battery & Electrical System Analyzer With Printer



Cornwell Tools introduces the ESC726 Digital Battery & Electrical System Analyzer with printer.

The ESC726 performs a complete starting and charging system analysis along with a diagnosis of battery condition.

The user is guided through the test sequence via step-by-step prompts on the LCD display.

The built-in printer provides hard copy test results for customers, management and better record keeping.

The Battery condition test covers 6V and 12V batteries, including new Start/Stop AGM batteries.

The Starting/Charging test covers both 12V and 24V systems. The tester is multi-lingual, displaying all of its functions in seven different languages.

Battery test results include State of Health %, State of Charge % and actual CCA capacity.

The ESC726 tests the following types of batteries: regular flooded, enhanced flooded, AGM flat plate, AGM spiral and VRLA/GEL.

The charging system test checks both loaded and unloaded alternator charging voltage and AC ripple voltage for bad diodes.

The ESC726 tests discharged batteries down to 1.5V and tests a wide range of batteries sized from 40 to 2000 CCA. In addition, the tester removes the surface charge prior to performing its patented dynamic resistance test. Temperature compensation is automatic, says the company.

Another valuable feature is the detachable cable harness. If the cables or clamp assembly becomes damaged, or just worn out, a new one can be purchased – so you avoid having to return the tester for repair.

Visit cornwelltools.com for more information.