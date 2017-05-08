Cornwell Tools Offers Digital Battery And Electrical System Analyzer

Cornwell Tools introduces the ESC725 Digital Battery and Electrical System Analyzer, which performs a complete starting and charging system analysis along with a diagnosis of battery condition.

The user is guided through the test sequence via step-by-step prompts on the LCD display.

The Battery Condition test covers 6- and 12-volt batteries, while the Starting/Charging test covers 12- and 24-volt systems.

The tester is multi-lingual, displaying all of its functions in seven different languages.

Battery test results include State of Health %, State of Charge % and actual CCA capacity.

The Charging System test checks loaded and unloaded alternator charging voltage and AC ripple voltage for bad diodes.

The ESC725 tests discharged batteries down to 1.5V and can test batteries sized from 40 to 2000 CCA. In addition, the tester removes the surface charge prior to performing its patented dynamic resistance test.

