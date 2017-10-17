Coolant Leak Repair Manufacturer K-Seal Launches New Website



K-Seal has launched a complete overhaul of its website. Averaging 40,000 hits per month, the website is already truly global, attracting visitors from every continent, says the company.

While the new website has been created to build on the increase in traffic, its aim is to be more user-friendly to the visitors it already attracts. One of the major user-experience changes has been to guide visitors around the site based on a vehicle’s “symptoms.”

“A person knows they are losing coolant but not why, so by gathering some simple user-generated information, we can determine the most likely cause and then recommend the most suitable product from the K-Seal range,” said Mike Schlup of K-Seal. “Visitors can then access our library of articles on coolant leak repair from the simplest of user instructions to more complex mechanic styled articles.”

The website’s zip code search function has been significantly upgraded (K-Seal does not sell direct). Visitors are still presented with their nearest jobber based on distance, but this is now integrated with Google Maps so they can see if their nearest jobber is in fact the easiest to visit. The website is fully responsive for PC, tablet and mobile and also is in sync with the trend to flow content downwards, primarily because mobile users are used to navigating this way.

Visit the new K-Seal website at kseal.com.