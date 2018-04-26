Continental Offers Wider Range Of VDO Power Door Lock Actuators For Imports And Domestics



Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket has expanded its overall VDO Power Door Lock Program to more than 110 part numbers. The line includes actuators for vehicle doors, trunk lids, fuel doors and lift gates, and continues to provide enhanced vehicle coverage for all makes of cars, light trucks and SUVs from 1985 to 2018.

VDO Power Door Lock Actuators are OE-validated and identical in fit, form and function to the original parts available from the dealer but without the dealer price, according to Continental. Because they are genuine, OE-quality replacement parts, Continental says the VDO Door Lock Actuators provide trouble-free installation and work the first time, every time. The company adds that they are built in ISO-certified facilities to the same specifications and quality standards as the OE door lock actuators Continental supplies to automakers worldwide.

According to Christina Bergstrom, product manager, “Our VDO Power Door Lock Actuators are ready-to-install, right out of the box and engineered to restore original equipment function. This program offers a wide range of applications that were previously only available from car dealers and salvage yards, and clearly illustrates Continental’s commitment to innovation, quality and coverage.”

For more information, visit vdo.com/usa or email [email protected].