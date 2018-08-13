Continental Introduces VDO Battery Cooling Fans For Popular Hybrids

Continental has introduced VDO hybrid battery fans for popular hybrid vehicles. Key applications include the Ford C-Max and Fusion, Lexus CT 200h and ES 3000h, and Toyota Avalon, Camry, Prius and Prius V models. These new direct replacement components were previously available as dealer-only parts and are now offered for aftermarket service.

According to Christina Bergstrom, VDO product manager, “As more and more hybrid vehicles are produced, the population of aging hybrid vehicles is increasing. Over 95 percent of today’s hybrid vehicles rely on air cooled technology to keep the battery cells cool during operation. That’s why a battery cooling fan is so important to overall battery health. When working properly, it not only helps prevent overheating and drivability issues, but also prolongs battery service life.”

VDO Hybrid Battery Cooling Fans restore the original battery cooling performance to the vehicle, which helps increases efficiency and provides better mileage. The fans are exact replacements for the original fan in vehicle-specific fit, form and function. Their OE design ensures ease of installation right out of the box and delivers quiet, dependable operation and optimal service life. VDO Hybrid Battery Cooling Fans also feature identical mounting locations and plug and play electrical connections for quick and easy installation.

Continental’s VDO electric motor category offers a variety of OE-quality blower motors, engine cooling fan motors and complete cooling fan assemblies. With VDO, every part number is application-specific to provide like new fit and performance. VDO electric motors are built in ISO/TS certified facilities and manufactured to the same quality standards as motors Continental supplies to automakers worldwide.